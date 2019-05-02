Robert F. Delaney, 89, St. Peters, formerly of Warrenton, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Peters.



Robert was born May 23, 1929, in Montgomery, Pa., to Benjamin F. Delaney and wife Lucy M., nee Beck. He served our country in the U.S. Navy from Sept. 24, 1950 to July 23, 1954. Robert was married to Dorothy Elaine Almgren March 28, 1952, in the St. Peters Chapel at Mate Island Naval Shipyard. To this union five children were born: Michael, Mark, Gary, Kevin and Carol. Robert was a minister for 10 years and then a teacher for 25. He and his wife were members of Grace Community Chapel, St. Peters, for several years. Robert taught Sunday school for many years as well. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Robert also enjoyed woodworking and traveling with his wife.



He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; four sons, Michael, Mark, Gary and Kevin; one daughter, Carol Wells; four grandchildren, Tara, Jonathon, Matthew and Jacob; other relatives and many friends.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Lucy; two sisters, Delores Mc-Kee and Betty Engle; and one brother, Sterling Delaney.



A memorial service was held Saturday, April 27, at Grace Community Chapel, St. Peters, at 6 p.m.



A burial will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



Memorial donations are preferred to Grace Community Chapel, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



The family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on May 2, 2019