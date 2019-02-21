Robert "Bob" Leo Korte Sr., 79, Marthasville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington, with his family at his side.



Robert was born Dec. 25, 1939, in St. Louis, to Joseph and Augustus Helen, nee Walack, Korte. Robert worked as a tool and die maker. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Augustus; sisters, Delores, Sally and Trudy; and brothers, Joseph, Richard and Edward.



He is survived by his daughter, Gina Hellebusch and husband Norman; son, Robert Korte Jr. and wife Barbara; son, Daniel Korte and wife Theresa, all of Marthasville; grandchildren, Sarah (Hellebusch) Neeley and husband D.J., Julie Hellebusch, Kristopher Hellebusch, Michael Korte, Eric Korte, Olivia Korte and Kassidy Korte, all from the Marthasville area; great-grandchildren, Malayjah Hellebusch, Brody Neeley, Brayden Neeley, Allie Neeley, and twin Neeley girls due to arrive in May, all from the Marthasville area; one sister, LaDonna Pebbles, Treloar; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.



A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.