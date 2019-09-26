Home

Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3200
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Him Ministries
912 Niehuss
Warrenton, MO
View Map
Robert T. Menke


1943 - 2019
Robert T. Menke Obituary
Robert "Bob" Thomas Menke, 75, Warrenton, loving husband and father of four children, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Robert, a produce manager, was born Nov. 7, 1943, in St. Louis, to George A. Menke and wife Ruth M., nee Bircher. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. On Sept. 18, 1965, Robert married Judith "Judy" Alice Jackson. They raised two sons, Rich and Peter, and two daughters, Pam and Jennifer.

Robert loved the ocean, driving his red Mustang convertible, music and golfing but most of all, he loved his family. His great passion was being a good husband, father, grandfather, provider and protector. To Robert's family, he was the most selfless, courageous, loving mentor a family could ever hope to have. To others, he was stoic, quiet but blunt, and always had a steadfast presence. When Robert spoke, everyone listened, no matter the crowd.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, George, and mother, Ruth.

He is survived by his amazing wife, Judy; four children, Rich, Pam, Jennifer and Pete; sister, Patricia "Patty" (Menke) Irwin; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 State Highway 47, Warrenton, with Pastor Mary Reisbig officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the start of the service.

Out of respect for the family in mourning, the interment will be private to family.

A celebration of life (COL) will be held for Robert at noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at In Him Ministries, 912 Niehuss, Warrenton. The family requests that those attending the COL wear any summer attire, floral shirts/dresses preferred. If anyone has fun stories of Bob, please share at the COL.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated and may be made payable to Nurses & Company, Home Health & Hospice Foundation, 115 Piper Hill Drive, Suite 200, St. Peters, MO 63376.

To donate by credit card, please visit website www.NandCFoundation.org.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Sept. 26, 2019
