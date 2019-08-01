|
Ronald Jasper Jones, 75, Warrenton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Warrenton.
Ron was born March 25, 1944, to Jasper Jones and wife Ethel (Peat) at the family farm on North Highway 47 in Warrenton. He graduated from Warren Co. R-3 School District in 1962. On Jan, 10, 1965, Ron was united in marriage to Rose Marie Meyer. He was a gifted electrician and became a member of IBEW Local 1 in 1965. Ron valued his union brotherhood for close to 54 years.
During his career, Ron contributed his skills to many iconic St. Louis landmarks, including the Enterprise Center, Six Flags and West County Mall, as well as locally, Warrenton High School and College United Methodist Church.
Ron was passionate about his family, friends and community. He was actively involved in supporting his children and grandchildren during their academic and athletic events. If any friend needed a helping hand, Ron was there in a heartbeat and gave countless hours volunteering at College United Methodist Church and a variety of community events.
Ron enjoyed fishing and hunting for pheasant and quail in the serene fields of Kansas with his English setters which he bred and raised. He was an avid golfer and also loved coaching kids sports like basketball and Legion baseball/softball. Ron also enjoyed watching the St. Louis baseball and football Cardinals. He traveled the world after retirement and would fondly reminisce about his trips to Alaska, Australia, Hawaii and Europe.
Ron is survived by one sister, Vicki (Jones) Bortz and husband Don, Lake Saint Louis; three children, Shannon (Jones) Dothage and husband Rich, Marthasville, Aaron Jones and wife Cara (Bennett), Warrenton, Jennifer (Jones) Kleekamp and husband Nick, Washington; cherished grandchildren, Morgan (Smith) Underdown and husband John, Aarica Jones, Cole Kleekamp, Sophie Kleekamp and Evan Kleekamp; great-grandchildren, Elise and Jude Underdown; his special friend of 15 years, Judy Matthews, Kirkwood, and her loving family and grandchildren; many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Jones; parents, Jasper and Ethel Jones; and sisters, infant Sharon Jones and Judy (Jones) Limbaugh.
A celebration of life was held Friday, July 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at College United Methodist Church, Warrenton.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m., also at the church.
A committal service followed at Warrenton City Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the College United Methodist Church Building Fund or Family Ties Team , in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.
Published in The Warren County Record on Aug. 1, 2019