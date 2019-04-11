Sharon Jean Elizabeth McIntyre, nee Turner, 74, Wentzville, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Fort Myers, Fla.



Sharon, a receptionist, was born Sept. 11, 1944, in St. Louis, the daughter of Woodrow Turner and wife Lorraine. She was the beloved wife of Charles "Buz" R. McIntyre Jr. Charles and Sharon were married July 11, 1964, and celebrated 54 years together. Sharon cherished her family and was an animal lover. She enjoyed camping and since retiring, snowbirding in Florida for many years to avoid the cold weather. Sharon will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her husband, Charles "Buz" R. McIntyre Jr., Wentzville, Mo., and LaBelle, Fla.; two children, Kimberly L. (Terrill) Turner and Charles R. (Jennifer) McIntyre, III; two grandchildren, Brandon J. (Shalee) Turner and Courtney J. Turner; one great-granddaughter, Aubree M. Turner; one sister, Cozette (Dale) Joerling; one nephew, Jeffery Joerling; and one niece, Jill Joerling.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Lorraine Turner; brother, Kenneth Turner; and daughter, Kathy McIntyre.



Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway,Wentzville.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.



Interment will follow at Linn Cemetery, Wentzville.



Memorials to St. Charles County Animal Control, 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376 or Caloosa Veterinary Clinic, 1050 Commerce Drive, LaBelle, FL 33935 are preferred.



The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville. Published in The Warren County Record on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary