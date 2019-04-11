Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon J. E. McIntyre

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon J. E. McIntyre Obituary
Sharon Jean Elizabeth McIntyre, nee Turner, 74, Wentzville, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Fort Myers, Fla.

Sharon, a receptionist, was born Sept. 11, 1944, in St. Louis, the daughter of Woodrow Turner and wife Lorraine. She was the beloved wife of Charles "Buz" R. McIntyre Jr. Charles and Sharon were married July 11, 1964, and celebrated 54 years together. Sharon cherished her family and was an animal lover. She enjoyed camping and since retiring, snowbirding in Florida for many years to avoid the cold weather. Sharon will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Charles "Buz" R. McIntyre Jr., Wentzville, Mo., and LaBelle, Fla.; two children, Kimberly L. (Terrill) Turner and Charles R. (Jennifer) McIntyre, III; two grandchildren, Brandon J. (Shalee) Turner and Courtney J. Turner; one great-granddaughter, Aubree M. Turner; one sister, Cozette (Dale) Joerling; one nephew, Jeffery Joerling; and one niece, Jill Joerling.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Lorraine Turner; brother, Kenneth Turner; and daughter, Kathy McIntyre.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway,Wentzville.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Linn Cemetery, Wentzville.

Memorials to St. Charles County Animal Control, 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376 or Caloosa Veterinary Clinic, 1050 Commerce Drive, LaBelle, FL 33935 are preferred.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Warren County Record on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now