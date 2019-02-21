Shirley Faye Raines, nee Midyett, 75, Wright City, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side.



Shirley was born Jan. 17, 1944, to Marcus Ray Midyett and wife Lula Ann, nee Turnbough. She was united in marriage to Larry Raines Sept. 12, 1970. They spent over 48 wonderful years together. Shirley was a homemaker for most of her adult life but also worked at Rite Sole factory for over 20 years. She was a very giving person and especially enjoyed taking care of her family and grandchildren.



Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Larry; seven children, Johnny Eads and wife Loretta, Tammy Pratt, Anthony Eads and wife Lorie, Malinda Eads, Roger Eads, Larry Raines, and Christina Mikus and husband Dustin; 21 grandchildren, Bobby, Tanya, Stephen, Josh, Robert, Akeysha, Mia, Sarah, Jessica, Monica, Jenna, Lana, Joey, Tyler, Kayla, Dillon, Mason, Abby, Alyvia, Kaylee and Kaitlyn; 41 great- grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Bishop and Patsy Gibson; and many relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Lula, and four siblings, Alva Midyett, Don Midyett, Archie Midyett and Alta Davis.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. at the Warrenton VFW Hall, 515 Dryden St., Warrenton.



A celebration of life will follow from 2 to 4 p.m.



Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneralhome.us.



The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on Feb. 21, 2019