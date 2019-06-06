Home

Stephen M. Murphy


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen M. Murphy Obituary
Stephen Michael Murphy, 58, Clarksville, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after battling cancer Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A celebration of life was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Phillip Chambers officiating. Burial followed at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Stephen's family received friends Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Stephen entered this life Dec. 4, 1960, in St. Louis. He was a member of Yellowcreek Baptist Church.

Stephen was preceded in death by his father, William Murphy.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rhonda (Hinderliter)Murphy; mother, Emilie Murphy; daughter, Danielle (Chad) Murphy Head; son, Kyle (Casey) Murphy; brothers, Dennis (Anita) Murphy, Dan (Connie) Murphy and Tim Murphy; sisters, Maggie (Terry) Stricker and Kathy Murphy; and four grandchildren.
Published in The Warren County Record on June 6, 2019
