William "Bill" Edward Wilmes Sr., 89, Marthasville, went home to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ Friday, April 5, 2019.



Bill was born Sept. 20, 1929, in St. Louis, to Frank Wilmes and wife Helen, nee Wahoff. He married Marie Ann Baggett June 23, 1951, and they were blessed with four children. The couple were married for 66 wonderful years before Marie's passing Oct. 14, 2017. Bill joined the Army in October of 1951 at the tail end of the Korean War. He was stationed in Japan and worked in the financial division. After the service, Bill went to St. Louis University where he received a bachelor's degree in accounting. Bill enjoyed putting puzzles together in his free time, but his faith and family were the most important parts of his life.



Bill is survived by his four children, William Wilmes Jr. (Cyndi), Diana Schnaath (Neil), John Wilmes (Denise) and Michael Wilmes (Patricia); 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Ruth Wilmes, Dolores Weber and Vernon Wilmes; many other friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie; parents, Frank and Helen; and in-laws, Everett and Loretta Baggett.



All services are private.



Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.



The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary