Wilma R. Krone, nee Epperson, 93, Hermann, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Frene Valley of Hermann Stonebridge.



Wilma was born May 15, 1925, in Kirksville, to the late Geenup Roy Epperson and wife Nellie Marjorie, nee Botts. She was united in marriage to Sylvan "Bud" H. Krone Aug. 3, 1952. He preceded her in death Nov. 29, 1974. Wilma later was married to Eugene Hubbard Oct. 22, 1994. He preceded her in death in August 2007.



Wilma went to high school in Novelty. After graduating high school she attended Northeast Missouri State College in Kirksville, where she received her master's degree. Wilma received her degree in business education and worked in several businesses for many years, giving her the background to become a business teacher. Wilma was a high school business teacher for a total of 35 years in Iowa and Missouri. She also worked for the FBI for six years.



Wilma was a member of Hermann United Methodist Church, the Methodist Women of Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. She had a lifelong love of cooking, reading, traveling, doing crossword puzzles and teaching. Wilma enjoyed keeping in touch with her former students. She was a gracious presence in the world, one who will be greatly missed.



Wilma is survived by stepdaughter, Rebecca Hubbard, Lee's Summit; niece, Beth Fralicx and husband Ronald, Foristell; nephew, Joseph Epperson, Kirksville; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Sylvan Krone; second husband, Eugene Hubbard; and parents, Geenup and Nellie Epperson.



Visitation was held Friday, May 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.



Funeral services were held Saturday, May 11, at noon at Hermann United Methodist Church, Hermann, with the Rev. Beth Duckworth officiating.



Burial followed at Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery, Holstein.



Memorials may be given to Hermann United Methodist Church, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.



The family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann. Published in The Warren County Record on May 16, 2019