Ardith E. Nolte, age 83, of Upper Arlington, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Kobacker House.

Ardith was born September 21, 1937, in Holstein, Missouri, the daughter of Werner and Lillie Knapheide. She graduated from Warrenton (Area III) High School in 1955 and graduated from the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, St. Louis MO in 1958. Later she completed a B.S. Degree in nursing and an M.A. degree in Health Education from The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio. Ardith was employed as a school nurse in Columbus Public Schools for 27 years.

In her retirement, she served as a Stephens Minister and a Facilitator for an Alzheimer's support group. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church and Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honorary Society.

She is survived by her husband Byron H. Nolte, daughters Ann (Mark) Albers and Jan (Pete) Rums Jr. grandchildren: Christopher and Nicholas Albers, and Nicholas and Monica Ruma; a sister Judith Renken and several nieces.

There will be a private memorial service and Interment in Union Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Riverside UMV Endowment Fund or the Nolte Scholarship Fund FABE at the Ohio State University Foundation. P.O. Box 710811 Columbus OH 43210-0811 (Fund 645215) in her memory.

