Audrey Dee Ann Bradley, age 88, of Warrensburg, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Warrensburg Manor Care Center.

She was born March 19, 1932, in Atlanta, MO, the daughter of Roy and Reba (Christiansen) Wilt.

On September 14, 1957, she and Garold Bradley were united in marriage in Columbia, MO.

She was a member of Grover Park Baptist Church.

Dee Ann was wife, Mom and Grandma above all. She was always ready to love on and play with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her bright welcoming smile made family feel warm inside. Hugs and kisses were cherished by all as we arrived for a visit and as we left.

Family genealogy was her favorite hobby. She accomplished most research by writing letters and visiting cemeteries in Missouri and Iowa with her Dad. Her hard work was handwritten in a notebook. This notebook became a favorite reading material in later years. Her love for genealogy led her to help others with their quests. Her help created a decades-long friendship with a pen pal in England. Dee Ann visited her pen pal in 2007. During this time, she had the opportunity to tour Swansea, Wales, where her own ancestors lived.

Dee Ann is survived by her children, Douglas (Linda) Clemons of New Franklin, MO, Carla (Joe) Epps of Warrensburg, Stuart (Andrea) Bradley of Warrensburg, and Audrey (Roy) LaRue of Sedalia, MO; a sister Hazelle (John) Hawkins of Ethel, MO; a brother Charles (Linda) Wilt of Wright City, MO; her grandchildren, Amanda Lyman, Brian Lee, Joseph Clemons, Jessica Clemons, Erica Beck, Austin LaRue, Kayla Monroe, and Blake LaRue. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Reba Wilt; her husband Garold Bradley; a sister Doris Neville; a brother Donald Wilt; and a grandson Steven Clemons.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Sunset Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Warrensburg Senior Center or Warrensburg Manor Activities Director and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.

