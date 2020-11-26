Barbara Ann (Marak) Folkner of Prairie Village, KS, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, following a brief illness.

Barbara was born November 18, 1931, to Elsie and Henry Marak in Kansas City, KS, as the middle sister of three daughters. She received a degree in Education from St. Mary's College, Leavenworth, KS. She was set up on a blind date with Al Folkner (by his aunt) and wedding bells rang August 13, 1955.

During her husband's time in the Navy, the Folkners were stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA, Pensacola, FL, and Olathe, KS, coincidentally having a baby at each location. Following Al's duty with the Navy, Barbara and Al set up their family home (plus one more baby) in Warrensburg, MO, where Al was a family physician and Barbara was often seen carpooling her station wagon all over town with children not always in seat belts.

After more than three decades in their beloved Warrensburg, Al and Barbara retired to Tubac, AZ, until Al's death in 2011. A not so subtle nudge by her daughters brought Barbara back to Kansas City.

Besides a deep and abiding faith in the Lord, Barbara's daily priorities were a happy husband, a clean home, a fine meal and obedient children. Three out of four isn't bad!

Barbara had a keen and creative eye and appreciated things of beauty like a flower arrangement, a beautiful garden and also the triumphant smile of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She noticed and appreciated the smallest of details. She quoted Winnie the Pooh, "Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart." Golfing, gardening and playing bridge were among her hobbies. She took time to become a Eucharistic minister and also a volunteer at the Mexican border while living in Arizona.

Barbara is survived by four daughters, Patricia (Mark) Leicht, St. Louis, MO, Sue (Cyril) Kapsner, Birchwood Village, MN, Lisa (Jim) Bevill, Macon, GA, and Ann Folkner, Leawood, KS, and she has 12 grandchildren John (Nina) Leicht, Andrew (Julie) Leicht, Peter (Erin) Leicht, Annie (Eli) Erickson, Joe (Marcela) Kapsner, Tom Kapsner, Chris Kapsner, Eric (Riley) Bevill, Martha (Nick) Ranson, Liz Bevill, Joe (Molly) Pryor, Ben (Kara) Pryor. In addition, there are 11 great-grandchildren the last time someone counted. She is also survived by a loving sister Jane Leifer of Kansas City. MO.

The family is deeply grateful to her kind and gracious caregivers Sarah Crutchfield, Cindy Harrison and Brenda McGaugh.

Barbara was predeceased by her sister Pat and her one true love, Al.

Barbara was able to express in words and writing that she was grateful for living a full life rather than being sad about leaving it. Words of comfort, encouragement and unsolicited advice were often spoken to each daughter. Barbara loved a celebration of any kind and the family is overjoyed she has stepped into the greatest celebration of all.

A private mass and burial is planned. The family suggests memorial contributions to Kino Border Initiative which provides humanitarian aid to migrant families.

Return O my soul to your rest, for the Lord has dealt bountifully with you. Ps 116:7

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store