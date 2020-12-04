Cecelia Ann Hallier, age 78, of Tucson, Arizona, went home to be with the Lord, November 30th, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

She was born October 19, 1942, in Unionville, Missouri, the daughter of Harold and Ruth Young.

She graduated from College High and University of Central Missouri with a master's degree in education.

On August 19, 1962, she and Bill John Hallier were united in marriage in Warrensburg, Missouri. They had three children Chuck, Stephen and Melissa.

Cecelia began her devoted life of teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in West Virginia. She also taught in Buckner, Mo., and 28 years in Tucson, AZ. for Catalina Foothills School District. She was happiest when surrounded by a classroom of children. In her spare time, she enjoyed caring for the widows of her church, organizing church socials, playing the piano and organ and always cooking something for someone. She enjoyed traveling with Bill to collect Native American Art, to see family spread across the U.S., and knitting for her future great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Bill, of Tucson, AZ, her children Stephen (Laurie) Hallier of Lubbock TX, Melissa Jochums (Rick) of Plymouth, MI, Christine Hallier of Mt. Vernon Iowa; brother Ray Young (Diana) of Parkville, Mo., and sister Sue (Henry) Feldman of Centerview, Mo.; Her grandchildren Denton (Diana), Grant (Natalie), Jake, Jason, Nathan (Ty), Samantha, Collin, Andrea, Danielle (Daniel), Aaron (Kacee), Spencer, and two great-grandchildren Emersyn and Holden.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son Charles Hallier (December 2019).

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Harold and Ruth Young Scholarship for future teachers attending the University of Central Missouri. These may be left in care of the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg.

