Clifford Courtney Tooman, age 85, of Warrensburg, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at KC Hospice House in Kansas City.

He was born July 23, 1935, in Houston, TX, the son of Meryl and Alice (Martin) Tooman.

Clifford served in the United States Navy for over 20 years. He spent his last year living at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg where he became friends with the entire staff and developed a close friendship with his roommate Al.

He is survived by a daughter Laurie (Jim) Martin; stepdaughter Heather (Chuck) Ebel; granddaughters Ashley (Matt) Schuh, Lacey and Aleah; grandson Stephen Addcock; great-granddaughters Kensey, Sophia, and Brynlee; and many good friends and extended family.

