1/1
Clifford Courtney Tooman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford Courtney Tooman, age 85, of Warrensburg, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at KC Hospice House in Kansas City.
He was born July 23, 1935, in Houston, TX, the son of Meryl and Alice (Martin) Tooman.
Clifford served in the United States Navy for over 20 years. He spent his last year living at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg where he became friends with the entire staff and developed a close friendship with his roommate Al.
He is survived by a daughter Laurie (Jim) Martin; stepdaughter Heather (Chuck) Ebel; granddaughters Ashley (Matt) Schuh, Lacey and Aleah; grandson Stephen Addcock; great-granddaughters Kensey, Sophia, and Brynlee; and many good friends and extended family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Warrensburg Star Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved