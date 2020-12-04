Don A. Coleman, 85, of Jackson, Tennessee, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Just moments before his passing, prayers and the singing of hymns were offered up in praise of God and thankfulness for this life that was lived in service to Christ.

Don was born in Warrensburg, MO, on April 9, 1935, son of the late Ersel Henry and Jessie Winfrey Coleman. He was the youngest of eight children.

He is survived by his spouse of 64 years, Gloria Skillman Coleman, and his six children and their families, Don Coleman (Sherry) of Kentucky, Beth Coleman Worley (Glenn) of Missouri, Stephanie Coleman Allee (Jeff) of Missouri, Phillip Coleman (Patti) of Missouri, Jennifer Coleman Priest (Chuck) of Tennessee and Nathan Coleman (Julie) of Missouri. Don was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Coleman completed his Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO. He worked toward his master's degree in Music as well. He was an ordained and licensed minister.

A life of impact and service to God describes Don well as he served in 12 churches throughout Colorado, Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi. His vocational calling was in the area of Music Ministry as he developed and led many children, youth and adult vocal and handbell choirs for 56 years. He took part in three separate mission trips teaching in Taiwan as part of the Southern Baptist's Bold Mission Thrust international evangelistic campaign in the 1980s. Additionally, he worked for over eight years in music education teaching choral music at Clinton High School in Clinton MO. In his earlier working years, Don was employed by Brown Shoe Fit Company 1951-1961.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Fairfield Bay Baptist Church in Fairfield Bay, AR. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cooperative Program of the Southern Baptist Convention.

