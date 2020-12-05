1/1
Francis Marie Thompson
1928 - 2020
Francis Marie Thompson, age 92, of Warrensburg, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
She was born November 3, 1928, to Elmer Thompson and Anna Dollie (Coleman) Thompson. Because of her mother's illness, she was raised by her Uncle Bert and Aunt Ora Thompson with their children Mary and Ernest.
Marie graduated from Leeton High School in 1946 and from CMSU (now UCM) in 1953. She was a teacher for 37 ½ years in Missouri and Kansas. New Hope Methodist Church was her church home as long as services were held there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, the uncle and aunt who raised her, their children, and her siblings Myrtle (Thompson) Arwood and James Elmer Thompson.
She is survived by nieces and nephews and their families.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Adams Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Adams Memorial Cemetery and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.

Published in Warrensburg Star Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home
617 N. Maguire St.
Warrensburg, MO 64093
(660)747-9114
