Frederic W. Bock passed away in Nacogdoches on November 27, 2020, surrounded by loving family.
He was born on July 7, 1938, in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, to father E. Victor Bock and mother Florence (Hamner) Bock.
After graduating from high school in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Frederic obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota. He then studied at the University of Iowa School of Law and completed a Juris Doctorate degree. He became a member of the Iowa Bar, the Missouri Bar, and the American Bar Association. Later he went to New York University School of Law, Graduate Division, and received an LL.M. degree. Until his passing, he continued to maintain his interest and membership in the Missouri Bar.
Frederic's professional career began in 1964 when he joined the faculty of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri. While there he provided leadership in student organizations and served on numerous University committees. He shared his passion for learning for over 30 years with thousands of students. He spent a number of years serving as Director of the University Honors program as well as teaching in the School of Business at UCM.
In 1967 he and a number of other faculty members hosted an interview of another colleague to be hired at the University and he met his soulmate-to-be Charlotte Miles. Charlotte moved to Missouri from Texas and joined the faculty the following September; and six months later on March 2, 1968, they were married in Sedalia, Missouri. For the next 52 years, Frederic and Charlotte enjoyed a union resulting in the birth of two daughters, six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
When Frederic retired in 1995 after teaching at UCM for over 30 years, he and Charlotte continued to pursue their common interests and aspirations. Travels became more frequent and varied including trips to Europe, the Canadian border, and wherever their daughters and grandchildren resided. They considered plans for a new home and ultimately found their ideal spot in the Nacogdoches Piney Woods in Deep East Texas. In 2000 they completed this project and consequently have spent the last 20 years developing new friends and exploring their interests. Both were active members of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
At whatever stage of life, Frederic always strived to increase his knowledge whether reading the daily paper, studying a second language, or listening to classical music. Trips to Houston for weekend jaunts to visit the Houston Museum of Fine Arts and the Houston Grand Opera became regular activities for Frederic and Charlotte.
Frederic was a greatly admired Renaissance man who impacted those who knew him in his kind, gentle, quiet way. He was devoted to his wife, his children, and grandchildren and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Charlotte; his daughter Elizabeth (Cameron Depue), his daughter Anne (Michael Hanna); his grandchildren Michelle Depue, Russell Depue, Nicolai Depue, Caroline Deal, Jackson Deal, and Olivia Deal; and great-granddaughter Charlie Jacobs.
Interment was on November 29, 2020, at the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in Nacogdoches with his wife and daughters present and Reverend Howard Reed officiating. A celebration of life will be held later for immediate family members.
If desired, memorial contributions are suggested to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Music Fund (903 North Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75961) or the Show-Me Christian Youth Home (P.O. Box 6, La Monte, MO 65337).
Arrangements are under the auspices of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors in Nacogdoches. Visit www.casonmonk-metcalf.com
for memories and condolences.