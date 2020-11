Or Copy this URL to Share

Jesse Lee Calhoon, age 68, of Warrensburg, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home.

He was born February 8, 1952, in Warrensburg the son of David and Margie (Colster) Calhoon.

He is survived by his daughters Dorothy Todd, Scarlett Drew, and Brandy Craig; and his grandchildren Kevin Drew and Kylee Jo Reed.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Calhoon; a brother, Tony Disney; and a grandson, Kiel Calhoon.

