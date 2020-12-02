1/
Mardelle Womble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mardelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mardelle Womble, 98, of Windsor, Missouri, died Saturday morning, November 28, 2020, at Windsor Healthcare & Rehabilitation.
She was born August 6, 1922, in Crawford County, Kansas, near Mulberry, the daughter of John Albert Northington and Nora Alice (Yeokum) Northington. On June 1, 1940, in Clinton, Mo., she married Eugene Womble Jr., and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2000.
Mardelle was a homemaker and had worked at Vincent's in Windsor for a short time. She was a member of a bowling league and liked to sew and knit. She and Gene enjoyed playing Bridge and square dancing with friends. She attended many ballgames for her sons and grandchildren over the years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Windsor.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Womble, Windsor, Mo., and Rick Womble (Kathryn), Sedalia, Mo.; a daughter-in-law, Carol Womble, Leeton, Mo.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Northington, Washington, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her husband Gene, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Womble; a daughter-in-law, Kay Womble; two brothers, Harold Northington and Dean Northington; three sisters, Helen Warrenburg, Margaret Kerr, and Doris Stone; and a brother who died in infancy.
Out of concern for the health of the family, private family graveside services will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. To allow for social distancing, respects may be paid Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. The family suggests contributions to First Baptist Church in care of the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor.
Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Warrensburg Star Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
08:00 - 08:00 PM
Hadley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Graveside service
Laurel Oak Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hadley Funeral Home
405 East Benton
Windsor, MO 65360
(660) 647-2125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved