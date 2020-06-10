Or Copy this URL to Share

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Gloucester, VA, surrounded by his family. Radford was born on July 31, 1934 in Manassas, VA, to Alvin Benjamin and Mary Harley Compton. Radford is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter Susan Compton and her husband, Ray Herbst; son, Mark Compton and his wife, Jennifer; step-daughter, Amy Williams; step-son, David Williams; and step-granddaughter, Audrey Crawford. Services will be held graveside on June 17, 2020 at Ware Episcopal Church, Gloucester, Virginia.



