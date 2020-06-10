A. Compton
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

A. RADFORD COMPTON  
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Gloucester, VA, surrounded by his family. Radford was born on July 31, 1934 in Manassas, VA, to Alvin Benjamin and Mary Harley Compton. Radford is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter Susan Compton and her husband, Ray Herbst; son, Mark Compton and his wife, Jennifer; step-daughter, Amy Williams; step-son, David Williams; and step-granddaughter, Audrey Crawford. Services will be held graveside on June 17, 2020 at Ware Episcopal Church, Gloucester, Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved