The Washington Post

A. MICHAEL SULLIVAN Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. MICHAEL SULLIVAN Jr..
Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Church
Georgetown, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

A. Michael Sullivan, Jr.  

Died peacefully at home on February 1, 2020 in Palm Beach at the age of 77 after a long and courageous battle against Parkinson's disease. His last weeks were busy and happy hosting dinner parties, dining at his clubs, and swimming daily. His last words were, "We won!"
 
He is survived by his cousins, Jean E. Sullivan of Newport, RI, and Paul J. Sullivan of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. He was the son of Margaret Salisbury Sullivan and Arthur Michael Sullivan, Sr. of Providence, RI.
 
Michael graduated from St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH and received his JD from the Columbus School of Law, Catholic University, Washington, DC.
 
Michael began his career as legal counsel in the Office of Foreign Direct Investments for the Department of Commerce in Washington, DC. Fascinated by real estate he founded Michael Sullivan, Inc., a Georgetown real estate firm, for 22 years before joining in a 23 year partnership with Jamie Peva at Washington Fine Properties as Vice President and Associate Broker. His focus and success was on properties of the upper brackets.
 
He was happily married for 27 years to Beverly Bissell Sullivan who predeceased him in 1999. Beverly and Michael made their homes in Georgetown, Newport, Palm Beach, and Marshall, VA.
 
He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Delaplane, VA on February 18, 2020 at a private funeral.
 
There will be a memorial service at Christ Church, Georgetown at 11 a.m. on March 31 with a reception to follow. A fixture in society wherever he was, Michael loved a good party.
 
Memorial services will be announced in Palm Beach and Newport.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
funeral home direction icon