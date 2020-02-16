

A. Michael Sullivan, Jr.



Died peacefully at home on February 1, 2020 in Palm Beach at the age of 77 after a long and courageous battle against Parkinson's disease. His last weeks were busy and happy hosting dinner parties, dining at his clubs, and swimming daily. His last words were, "We won!"

He is survived by his cousins, Jean E. Sullivan of Newport, RI, and Paul J. Sullivan of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. He was the son of Margaret Salisbury Sullivan and Arthur Michael Sullivan, Sr. of Providence, RI.

Michael graduated from St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH and received his JD from the Columbus School of Law, Catholic University, Washington, DC.

Michael began his career as legal counsel in the Office of Foreign Direct Investments for the Department of Commerce in Washington, DC. Fascinated by real estate he founded Michael Sullivan, Inc., a Georgetown real estate firm, for 22 years before joining in a 23 year partnership with Jamie Peva at Washington Fine Properties as Vice President and Associate Broker. His focus and success was on properties of the upper brackets.

He was happily married for 27 years to Beverly Bissell Sullivan who predeceased him in 1999. Beverly and Michael made their homes in Georgetown, Newport, Palm Beach, and Marshall, VA.

He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Delaplane, VA on February 18, 2020 at a private funeral.

There will be a memorial service at Christ Church, Georgetown at 11 a.m. on March 31 with a reception to follow. A fixture in society wherever he was, Michael loved a good party.

Memorial services will be announced in Palm Beach and Newport.