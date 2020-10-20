1/1
A. PETRIE
A. Jean Petrie of Frederick, MD, formerly of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Jean Petrie was a Registered Nurse and first practiced at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Jean was also a Red Cross Nurse Administrator with the American National Red Cross. She was one of the main coordinators for establishing water and emergency support stations for the celebrants during the 1976 Bicentennial Celebrations in Washington DC. She was Chairman of Red Cross Volunteers from 1974 through 1976. Jean was also a professional member and active practitioner of the American Massage Therapy Association AMTA. She was also a long-time cosmetic advisor with Merle Norman Cosmetic Studios in the Rockville/Bethesda area. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin R. Petrie, Jr.; loving mother of Patricia Jean Davis (Bruce); Brian R. Petrie (Angela); Bruce R. Petrie (Ginger) and the late Benjamin R. Petrie, III; mother-in-law of Irene Petrie and Sally Petrie; sister of the late C. Wayne Smith. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren: Cary Haugh, Julie Johnson, Becky Whitmore, Jessi Webb, Laura Smith, Keith Petrie, Andrew Petrie, Ashlyn Petrie, Leigh Rose Petrie, Benjamin Petrie IV, and 14 great grandchildren, Avery, Jameson and Grace Petrie, Skyler Taylor, Hannah Whitmore, Jordan Haugh, Jacob Haugh, Jeorjia Webb, Cody Webb, Andrew, Alex, Matthew and Madeline Vinci, Charlie and William Smith and two great great grandchildren, Aberdeen Taylor and Lily Spaulding.A private family service, with livestreaming available, will be held due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a future date, which will be announced on the funeral home website. Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America National Capital Area Council, 9190 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, Maryland 20814. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
