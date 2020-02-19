|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. VICTOR KHAYAT.
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
View Map
Chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes, Georgetown Preparatory School
KHAYAT A. VICTOR KHAYAT, M.D. (Age 92) A retired Washington, DC area psychiatrist passed away peacefully from complications associated with pneumonia on February 10, 2020 at his home in Potomac with his wife of 54 years and daughter by his side. He was a practicing psychiatrist for 56 years. Dr. Khayat completed his residency in 1962 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in conjuncture with George Washington University Hospital. As a naval reservist doctor, he was at first sent to the US Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, NH where he also worked to develop its first mental health clinic. Since he was fluent in French and a psychiatrist, he was dispatched to the US Naval Hospital in Saigon. Upon completion of his duty, he returned to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he worked in the Forensic Psychiatry Division until 1971 when he chose to enter private practice. While in private practice he served as a consultant to Washington Clinic Medical Center and to the Employee Health Service at NIH. Dr. Khayat was interviewed multiple time for his knowledge on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in Vietnam Veterans. He advocated for the Vietnam Veteran recognition locally. Dr. Khayat spoke fluently English, French, Spanish, Arabic, and modern Hebrew. He graduated from American University of Beirut, Lebanon with a bachelor's in business administration. He felt compelled to study medicine and graduated from the National University of Ireland University College Dublin. Dr. Khayat obtained a general rotating internship in Toledo, Ohio and began his residence in psychiatry at Barnes Hospital Medical Center at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO. He finished his 2nd and 3rd year residency at St. Elizabeth's in 1962. Dr. Khayat held numerous memberships to both national and area professional societies including Washington Psychiatrist Society Suburban Maryland Chapter of Washington Psychiatric Society. Dr. Khayat was also a member of Kenwood Golf & Country Club, Rotary Club of Friendship Heights, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, VFW, , Vietnam Veterans Association and Catholic Youth Organization. He was a member of St. Matthew's Cathedral and was an usher at the National Shrine in Washington, DC as part of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Dr. Khayat's smile and friendly demeanor was cherished by those who knew him at home, at his office, the social clubs, and volunteer organizations. He was the beloved husband of Waltraud "Wally" Khayat; devoted father of Astrid K. Matheson (husband, Douglas), Alexandra K. Dahl (husband, Erik), and Victor Rudolph (wife, Kelly); cherished grandfather of Andrew D. Matheson, Maximillian A. Dahl, Roman V. Dahl, Julian V. Dahl, Victoria B. Dahl, Oliver V. Khayat, and Amelia A. Khayat. He is also survived by many other loving family members. Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S FUNERAL HOME 7557 Wisconsin Avenue Bethesda, Maryland 20814 on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes, Georgetown Preparatory School, 10900 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, Maryland 20852. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Georgetown Preparatory School Scholarship Fund https://www.gprep.org/campaign-homepage/make-a-gift; or The https://action.lung.org/site/TR/Events/General?pg=fund&fr_id=1080&pxfid=158033 [] or Wolf Conservation Center https://nywolf.org/donate/or The https://action.lung.org/site/TR/Events/General?pg=fund&fr_id=1080&pxfid=158033 [] or Wolf Conservation Center https://nywolf.org/donate/
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 19, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|