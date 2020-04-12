Amygdalia Loukas "Amelia"
Passed away on Sunday April 5,2020 and was interred in a private graveside service at Gate of Heaven cemetery. Born in Evia Greece Amelia emigrated to the United States in 1947 and remained a lifelong resident of Washington, DC. She is preceded in death by her husband, Anastasios Loukas. Her memory will be cherished by her children, Spyros Loukas and wife, Elaine, and Mary Kirshbaum and husband, Bernard, along with six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington DC. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville MD.