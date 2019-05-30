

Aaron Michael Girson



Beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend passed away on May 26, 2019. Aaron was born on May 28, 1997 and was a resident of Damascus, Maryland at the time of his passing. Aaron was a graduate of Damascus High School and an avid seeker of knowledge, a lover of all animals (especially dogs), an accomplished piano player, and a second degree black belt.

Aaron is lovingly remembered by his parents Andrew and Joyce Girson of Damascus; sister Anneliese Girson of Bethesda; grandparents John Lindner of Charlottesville, VA and Samuel and Norma Girson of Rockville, MD; aunts and uncles Mike and Jeanne Harrison of Vienna, VA, Jill and Rich Knudsen of Huntingdon Valley, PA, John and Wendy Lindner of Richmond, VA, and Matthew Girson and Sarah Shirk of Oak Park, IL; and many other family members and friends.

Aaron was preceded in death by his grandmother Jo Ann Lindner.

Friends may call Saturday, June 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society in Aaron's honor https:// www.mchumane.org/donate/memorial-gifts/

