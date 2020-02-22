The Washington Post

AARON MCDANIEL

Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Notice
Aaron F. McDaniel (Age 59)  

It is with great sadness that the family of Aaron Furman McDaniel announces his passing on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Our Aaron will be lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 15 years, Rosa Stella Prieto McDaniel, and his Mother, Marguerite Rhinehart. Aaron will also be fondly remembered by his brothers, Anthony McDaniel, Rieman Rhinehart II, Lawrence Davis, and sister, Angela McDaniel, and a host of family and friends. Aaron was predeceased by his father Furman McDaniel. In memory of Aaron, a viewing will take place at 10 a.m., and Homegoing Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 22, 2020
