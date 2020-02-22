Aaron F. McDaniel (Age 59)
It is with great sadness that the family of Aaron Furman McDaniel announces his passing on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Our Aaron will be lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 15 years, Rosa Stella Prieto McDaniel, and his Mother, Marguerite Rhinehart. Aaron will also be fondly remembered by his brothers, Anthony McDaniel, Rieman Rhinehart II, Lawrence Davis, and sister, Angela McDaniel, and a host of family and friends. Aaron was predeceased by his father Furman McDaniel. In memory of Aaron, a viewing will take place at 10 a.m., and Homegoing Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD.