AARON A. PEARSON
Aaron A. Pearson, 68, passed Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. He is survived by his mother, Clara Voss, wife of 24 years, Zarita, daughter Stacey, step sons Calvin (Sharla) and Dominic (Ashlei), one sister, two brothers, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, one uncle, one aunt and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Voss, Great Aunt Mary Pearson and two siblings. Services will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3400 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Visitation 12:30 p.m., Service 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Aaron's name to the .