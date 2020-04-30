AARON HOWARD REID
Died peacefully in his home in Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, April 24, 2020 -- his 90th birthday. Loving and devoted husband for 62 years of Ruth Tuman Reid (z'l), father of Ilene (Mitch), Larry (Nancy) and Robert, and grandfather of Sam (z'l), Eli, Dana, Cameron, Sydney, Avery, Arden and Ashton. The family is tremendously grateful to Samuella King Johnston and Marie Kamara, whose love and dedication kept him happy, healthy and comfortable for the past three years. For 37 years, Aaron was an employee of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. For most of his career, he served as an attorney in the Estate Tax Division where he enjoyed the issues he dealt with and was proud to help the government collect the revenues needed to provide important services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458 (online at Braintumor.org
). Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, 301-340-1400.