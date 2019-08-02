The Washington Post

On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Abby Raport Talcott of Rockville, MD. Beloved daughter of Sunny Raport; loving wife of Worthington Talcott, Jr.; devoted mother of Corey Talcott and Rachel Reed; cherished sister of Lori Horwitz; adored grandmother of Rayne, Alexis, Oliver, Laci and Emily. Abby was the former President of the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Capital Chapter. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 4, 11:30 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016. Interment will follow at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. The family will be receiving immediately following services at the Talcott family home. Shiva will be held Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday evenings also at the family home. Memorial contributions may be made to jdrf.org/capital or HDSA, hdsa.org/dc. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2019
