ABNER CAREY Jr.

Notice
Guest Book
  • "We were saddened to hear of Pastor Careys recent..."
    - Rev James & Bertha Scott
  • "Everlasting Life Reverend Dr. Abner Carey, Jr. By: Kimberly..."
    - Kimberly Waiters
  • "Sorry for your loss and you have my deepest sympathies "
    - Sandra Stover
  • "My heart is so heavy and he fought a good fight. He has..."
    - Tania Walker
  • "Our Mail Man, neighbor and friend, who not only knew us by..."
    - Cynthia Brown-Miller

 
 

The Reverend Doctor  
ABNER J. CAREY, JR.  

On February 26, 2019, Reverend Doctor Abner Jackson Carey, Jr., beloved husband to the late Lady Rachel Carey; father of Rosalita, Shelia and Blythe; grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, brother, uncle, fiancé of Ms. Shirley Mallory, and Pastor of the New Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Washington, DC, transitioned into his heavenly reward. Dr. Carey will lie in state at the New Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 4242 Benning Road, NE, Washington, DC on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., and celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 during a 10:30 a.m. Homegoing Service at The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square, 9033 Central Avenue, Capitol Heights, MD. The service will be preceded by a 9:30 a.m. viewing. Arrangements J.B. Jenkins.
Funeral Home
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.