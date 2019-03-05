The Reverend Doctor
ABNER J. CAREY, JR.
On February 26, 2019, Reverend Doctor Abner Jackson Carey, Jr., beloved husband to the late Lady Rachel Carey; father of Rosalita, Shelia and Blythe; grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, brother, uncle, fiancé of Ms. Shirley Mallory, and Pastor of the New Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Washington, DC, transitioned into his heavenly reward. Dr. Carey will lie in state at the New Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 4242 Benning Road, NE, Washington, DC on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., and celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 during a 10:30 a.m. Homegoing Service at The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square, 9033 Central Avenue, Capitol Heights, MD. The service will be preceded by a 9:30 a.m. viewing. Arrangements J.B. Jenkins.