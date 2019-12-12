The Washington Post

ABNER McLEAN

Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Church of God In Christ
2600 Minnesota Avenue, SE
Washington, DC
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Church of God In Christ
2600 Minnesota Avenue, SE
Washington, DC
Notice
ABNER ROOSEVELT McLEAN  

President, McLean School Bus Service, Inc.  
Peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Doctor's Community Hospital. He leaves to mourn his wife; Emily Louise McLean; two sons; Trorry McKoy and Anthony McKoy; one daughter; Alexis McLean; three sisters; one brother; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Emmanuel Church of God In Christ, 2600 Minnesota Avenue, SE Washington, DC Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019
