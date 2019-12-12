ABNER ROOSEVELT McLEAN
President, McLean School Bus Service, Inc.
Peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Doctor's Community Hospital. He leaves to mourn his wife; Emily Louise McLean; two sons; Trorry McKoy and Anthony McKoy; one daughter; Alexis McLean; three sisters; one brother; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Emmanuel Church of God In Christ, 2600 Minnesota Avenue, SE Washington, DC Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.