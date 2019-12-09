

Abraham Feldman "Abe" (Age 60)



Of Washington DC, passed away on December 4, 2019, in Falls Church, Virginia. Abe was born in Walnut Creek, California on August 21st, 1959. He graduated to a standing ovation from Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh, PA and from Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics. Abe was loved, admired and adored by so many. His greatest joy and passion was square dancing, as a dancer, as a caller and as a teacher. He was a proud member of the DC Lambda Squares and will be profoundly missed by the national square-dancing community. Abe loved those around him with a gentle spirit and unyielding commitment to his friends and family. He enjoyed the simple things in life, dining with friends, seeing films and taking long walks. Living as a partially sighted man, Abe brilliantly navigated the world, finding joy in all around him. Abe had an exceptional mind and a loving heart.

Abe is preceded in death by his mother, Renee Bass Feldman. He is survived by his father, Donald W. Feldman and his stepmother Elizabeth Feldman; his sister, Jessica Feldman and his brother-in-law Donald K. Scott; his stepsisters Melanie and Lizzie Asher and step-brother-in-law Daniel Ezra, and step-nephew Leonidas Ezra, of whom he was most proud.

A Memorial to celebrate Abe's life will be held on December 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD, 20814. All are welcome.