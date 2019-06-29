The Washington Post

ABRAHAM FINKEL

Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Judean Memorial Garden Chapel
16225 Batchellors Forest Rd.
Olney, DC
Notice
ABRAHAM FINKEL  

On Thursday, June 27, 2019, ABRAHAM FINKEL of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Thelma Finkel, loving father of Deborah and Leonard Finkel. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Garden Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD. with interment following. Shiva will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the US or to the United Jewish Appeal. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on June 29, 2019
