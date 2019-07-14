The Washington Post

ABRAHAM HOLMAN Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ABRAHAM HOLMAN Jr..
Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Refreshing Spring Church of God in Christ
6200 Riverdale Rd.
Riverdale, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ABRAHAM HOLMAN, JR.  

Peacefully passed on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Inova Alexandria Hospital. Devoted husband of Celestine Holman; loving father of Tracee A. Adams (Eric) and Benjamin (Averill) Holman (Tara); beloved grandfather of Eric Adams, Jr., Christina Virtuous Holman, Tara Melody Holman and Xzavaier M. Adams. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Rosie Miller, Siblings, Adam Holman (Betty), Ruthie Sanders and Doris Richardson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. On Monday, July 15, friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Refreshing Spring Church of God in Christ, 6200 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by Marshall-March.
Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.