ABRAHAM HOLMAN, JR.
Peacefully passed on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Inova Alexandria Hospital. Devoted husband of Celestine Holman; loving father of Tracee A. Adams (Eric) and Benjamin (Averill) Holman (Tara); beloved grandfather of Eric Adams, Jr., Christina Virtuous Holman, Tara Melody Holman and Xzavaier M. Adams. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Rosie Miller, Siblings, Adam Holman (Betty), Ruthie Sanders and Doris Richardson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. On Monday, July 15, friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Refreshing Spring Church of God in Christ, 6200 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by Marshall-March.