ABRAHAM PEREZ (Age 95)
Was surrounded by love when he passed in his lifelong home on May 18, 2020 in Annandale, VA. Born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico on March 16, 1925, a WWII
veteran, is predeceased by his vibrant wife, Luz Nilda Perez. A graduate of Catholic University, retired Civil Engineer for the US Navy. He had a passion for travel, loved the beach, cooking and dancing. He is survived by his four children, Carlos Perez, Sylda Demember, Gloria Epp, Laurie Gorrio and was predeceased by Giselle Kaeser. Also survived by his caregiver, Beatriz Milian; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial Mass to be held August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Annandale, VA. Miltary interment to be held at Arlington Natonal Cemetery at a later date.