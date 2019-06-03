

Abraham Schwartz



On May 31, 2019, Abraham "Al" Schwartz; beloved husband of Harriet Schwartz (nee Solomon); devoted father of Dore (Steven) Lebowitz, Ellen (Roy) Goldstone, and Marcie (Joe) Baranauskas; cherished son of the late Isadore and Rose Schwartz; loving brother of the late Sidney and Max Schwartz; adored grandfather of Evan (Shelly) Eisenstadt, Jami Eisenstadt (fiancée Brian Saval), Elissa Baranauskas, Sam Lebowitz, and Naomi Sara Lebowitz; dear great grandfather of Lacy and Amy Eisenstadt. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Shaarei Zion Cemetery - Rosedale on Monday, June 3, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 725 Mt. Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, through Wednesday.

