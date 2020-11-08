1/
ADA ABERNATHY
1926 - 2020
Ada A. Abernathy  
Of Springfield Virginia passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. Mrs. Abernathy was born on July 17, 1926 in Alexandria, Virginia to Alvin and Anna Hawthorne. She was the third oldest of 13 children. Life got even better on December 28, 1945 when she married the love of her life, Hinton (Abby) Abernathy. They settled in Arlington, Virginia and raised two children, Lester and Patti, both of Springfield. She was a dedicated homemaker who also worked for the British Army in 1945 and for the Department of the Army from 1970 through 1988. She was an active member of Glebe Baptist Church in Arlington and First Baptist Church of Springfield. She spent many years working in the nurseries of both churches. She reveled in her role of Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, known as NeeNee. She is survived by brothers, Alvin Hawthorne (Margie), James Hawthorne (Diane), Robert Hawthorne ( Patricia) and sister, Sandra Raftrey. She is also survived by son, Lester (Carla), daughter, Patti, granddaughters, Monica Abernathy Greer (Brian) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Jessica Abernathy Lenowitz (Dr. Steven Lenowitz) of Selbyville, Delaware. She also is survived by great-grandsons, Anderson Abernathy Greer and Ethan Hinton Greer, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Services will be private with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Springfield designated for the Lottie Moon Christmas offering or the First Baptist of Springfield Pre-school. www.demainefunerals.com

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
Memories & Condolences

