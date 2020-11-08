Of Springfield Virginia passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. Mrs. Abernathy was born on July 17, 1926 in Alexandria, Virginia to Alvin and Anna Hawthorne. She was the third oldest of 13 children. Life got even better on December 28, 1945 when she married the love of her life, Hinton (Abby) Abernathy. They settled in Arlington, Virginia and raised two children, Lester and Patti, both of Springfield. She was a dedicated homemaker who also worked for the British Army in 1945 and for the Department of the Army from 1970 through 1988. She was an active member of Glebe Baptist Church in Arlington and First Baptist Church of Springfield. She spent many years working in the nurseries of both churches. She reveled in her role of Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, known as NeeNee. She is survived by brothers, Alvin Hawthorne (Margie), James Hawthorne (Diane), Robert Hawthorne ( Patricia) and sister, Sandra Raftrey. She is also survived by son, Lester (Carla), daughter, Patti, granddaughters, Monica Abernathy Greer (Brian) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Jessica Abernathy Lenowitz (Dr. Steven Lenowitz) of Selbyville, Delaware. She also is survived by great-grandsons, Anderson Abernathy Greer and Ethan Hinton Greer, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Services will be private with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Springfield designated for the Lottie Moon Christmas offering or the First Baptist of Springfield Pre-school.