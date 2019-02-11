Ada Elizabeth Wood (Age 101)
On Thursday, January 31, 2019 Beloved sister of Paul D. Jackson, Hasel L. Jackson, Jerome F. Jackson (Sadie), Steve S. Jackson (Katie), Rosetta I. Wynn and Barbara A. Coe (Albert). She is also survived by her dear daughter Florence Ginright, a host of grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, February 13, 2019 friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. Memorial Service to be held at Pridgen Funeral Home, 9455 Lanham Severn Rd., Lanham, MD. Inurnment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery