

AVa H. Paden



Ava Helen Paden died in the presence of her loved ones on January 2, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Ava Paden, daughter of Charles Pelmulder and Mary Kay Pelmulder, was born December 4, 1934 in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Classen High School in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart Jerard Jerry Paden and in 1955 joined him in an adventurous life beginning with his service in the US Army's Counter Intelligence Corps and then, his career as an operations officer in the CIA's Directorate of Operations. She raised a family in overseas postings to Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Canada. After moving to Warrenton, Virginia, she pursued community service including work with the Cancer Society. Ava Paden was well known for her special relationship with Christmas, spending much of her time making it a very special event for family and friends. Survivors include her one daughter, Lisa Weber of Spring Branch, Texas: two sons, Devin Paden of Underhill, VT and Jeffrey Paden of Catlett, VA; and their respective spouses, Joseph Weber, Jr., and Molly Brown; and seven grandchildren, Joey, Matthew, and Daniel Weber; and Jerard, Aaron and Phoebe Paden and Ben Cisse; and seven great-grandchildren, Joey, Amelia and Chase Weber; Clara and Leo Weber; and Jack and James Paden. She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-brothers Delmer and Earl Pelmulder and her husband of 50 years Visitation at 10 a.m. with memorial service following at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10 at MOSER FUNERAL HOME, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton. Graveside Service will begin at 12:15 p.m. at BRIGHT VIEW CEMETERY 8265 Lunsford Rd, Warrenton. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. at the INN AT VINT HILL, 4200 Aiken Dr. Warrenton. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to: Benedictine Sisters Place of Peace fund 9535 Linton Hall Rd., Bristow, VA 20136 Capital Caring Health, 24419 Millstream Dr. Aldie, VA 20105