

Ada Louise Posey (Age 62)



Succumbed to a cerebral hemorrhage on April 5, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland. A native Minnesotan, Ada matriculated at 16 and was a graduate of Carlton college. Ada became State Chairperson of the successful Clinton/Gore campaign and was appointed Director of Administration of the Clinton White House, a position she held from 1993 to 2001. Ada went on to serve as a human resource management executive for the Raytheon Corporation in Sterling, Virginia, and later held that same position for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in Washington, DC. A former member of the Links of Minneapolis, and the Links of Washington, DC. Ada was a committed political activist, a human rights advocate, an entrepreneur, and a dedicated humanitarian. A virtual memorial service is planned for a future date.