The Washington Post

ADA POSEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADA POSEY.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Ada Louise Posey (Age 62)  

Succumbed to a cerebral hemorrhage on April 5, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland. A native Minnesotan, Ada matriculated at 16 and was a graduate of Carlton college. Ada became State Chairperson of the successful Clinton/Gore campaign and was appointed Director of Administration of the Clinton White House, a position she held from 1993 to 2001. Ada went on to serve as a human resource management executive for the Raytheon Corporation in Sterling, Virginia, and later held that same position for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in Washington, DC. A former member of the Links of Minneapolis, and the Links of Washington, DC. Ada was a committed political activist, a human rights advocate, an entrepreneur, and a dedicated humanitarian. A virtual memorial service is planned for a future date.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.