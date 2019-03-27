Ada Bernice Lincoln Walker
(Age 96)
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Loving wife of Thomas J. Walker (deceased), survived by her children Thomas P. Walker (Evelyn), Shirley A. Walker, Michelle D. Walker Henry, and George K. Walker; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Daughters, Margurite Walker White and Lorraine Walker preceded her in death. Visitation on March 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 4901 14th St, NW, Washington, DC and March 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD, followed by Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m.