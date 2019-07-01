

Adam M. Berg passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the age of 35. Adam is survived by his mother Susan Berg and his father Steven Berg(Annette); siblings, Alexandra Berg(Amanda Holst), and Andrew Berg; and grandmother, Irene Berg. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Max Berg, Ted Wilensky, and Elaine Gottlieb. Adam was born on March 8, 1984, in Potomac, MD. He spent a number of years building a career as a psychotherapist in California and achieved success in his private practice before returning home to the DC area to serve as a Program Director at The Newport Academy. Adam was an outdoor enthusiast, always in search of the perfect hiking trail or ski slope, and loving dog owner to Sway. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loyal, caring, and compassionate man. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington, DC 20016, with interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance Cemetery, Clarksburg, MD. The family will be sitting shiva at the home of Susan Berg on Tuesday following the burial with a shiva minyan at 7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday at the home of Steve Berg from 6 to 9 p.m. with a shiva minyan at 7:30 p.m. Donations in memory of Adam in in support of his life's work can be made to the Amy Winehouse Foundation. Service entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.