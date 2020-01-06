The Washington Post

ADAM M. DICKLER  

On Friday, January 3, 2020, Adam M. Dickler, of Hagerstown, MD. Devoted son of Elliott and Phyllis Dickler, beloved brother of Anne (James) Ackerman and Andrew (Jessica) Dickler, cherished uncle of Melanie, Elizabeth and Amy Ackerman and Louis and Solomon Dickler. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD. The family will be observing Shiva thru Thursday evening at the residence of his parents with services each evening at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Waystation, P.O. Box 3826, Frederick, MD 21705, Attn: Lindsay Ford. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Agreement of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 6, 2020
