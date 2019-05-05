Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADAM GLASS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Died suddenly on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 65. Loving husband, father, brother, and son, Adam retired as Chief Counsel, Division of Risk, Strategy and Financial Innovation at the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2013. Valedictorian of Edgemont High School '72, he graduated from Died suddenly on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 65. Loving husband, father, brother, and son, Adam retired as Chief Counsel, Division of Risk, Strategy and Financial Innovation at the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2013. Valedictorian of Edgemont High School '72, he graduated from Harvard University '78 (Phi Beta Kappa) and the Stanford University Law School '81, where he was editor-in-chief of the Law Review and a member of the Order of the Coif. In 1981-82 he clerked for Judge Joseph T. Sneed of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He later became a partner at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe; at Sidley Austin; and at Linklaters, where he was co-head Partner, Structured Finance and Derivatives. In retirement Adam worked as Senior Policy Advisor for the Data Transparency Coalition, campaigned for Kentucky Democratic candidate Alison Lundergan Grimes, and matriculated in the journalism master's program at the University of Maryland. He was a board member of the Kenwood Condominium, where he initiated a solar energy project, and a member of the Severn Sailing Association on the Chesapeake Bay. Adam was an avid cyclist, sailor, and birdwatcher, dedicated to the preservation of the natural world through a lifetime of environmental advocacy. He had a whimsical sense of humor and was both a quick and a deep thinker. He never met a book he could put down. He always wrote with his reader in mind. He was a kind man. Adam is survived by his wife, Debra Lynn Glass (nee Miller) of Bethesda, MD; two daughters, Kelsey Glass-Johnston and Laura Glass-Johnston of New York, NY; their mother, Karen Johnston of New York, NY; his mother, Ann Murkland Glass of Sleepy Hollow, NY; siblings Martha Sullivan of New York, NY, Elizabeth Poyet of Larchmont, NY, and Daniel Glass of Fairfield, CT; two step-daughters, Abigail Davidow of Chevy Chase, MD, and Molly Davidow of Oakland, CA; a step-grandson,Walter Stein of Oakland, CA; and many other loving relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec Street NW, Washington, DC on Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m., as well as at the Larchmont Avenue Church, 60 Forest Park Avenue, Larchmont, NY on Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. Charitable contributions in Adam's name may be made to the Helen Keller Foundation, Oxfam America, The Chesapeake Bay Foundation or The Audubon Naturalist Society.

