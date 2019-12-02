

Adam Peiperl



Of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away at age 84 on November 29, 2019. He was devoted husband of 61 years to Martha Dorf Peiperl; father to Maury Peiperl and wife, Jennifer Georgia, Larry Peiperl and life partner, Chuck Still, and Linda Peiperl Warren and fiancé, James Cavello; and grandfather to Evan and Jules Peiperl and Haley and Cara Warren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6 at 11 a.m. in Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville (Bldg C, West Columbarium). Friends and neighbors are welcome to visit the family at Adam and Martha's home on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, December 3 to 4, between 6 and 9 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.