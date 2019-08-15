ADAM J. ZAGAMI
On August 11, 2019. The beloved husband of Synthia Zagami; devoted father of Nicole (Bill) Radford and Nancy (Mike) Haar; stepfather of Michaelah Barcus; brother of Harry (Deborah) Zagami, Sr., Joella Zagami (Gailen) David, Tina Zagami (Kurt) Bender and the late Margaret Zagami. Also survived by his former wife, Sylvia Smith
; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Adam's life with his family on Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, August 19 at 11 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church Chapel, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. Burial will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Online condolences may be offered at: