Or Copy this URL to Share



Addie Alvina Cook

Suddenly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughter, Adrienne Brown and brother, William Cook. Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until hour of service at 11 a.m. at Union Temple Baptist Church, located at 1225 W Street, SE, Washington, DC. Service entrusted to D.L. McLaughlin Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store