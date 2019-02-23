

Addison W. Graham (Age 88)



Of Rockville, MD passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife Annie Mae Graham for 64 years; son Warren L. Graham and wife Debbie Graham; two grandchildren Daniel L. Graham and wife Mary and Caitlin A. Clarke (Graham) and husband Ryan Clarke, and great-granddaughter Quinn and Audrey. He is survived by one sister Audrey and one brother Leon S. Graham. He is preceded in death by sister-in-law Pixie Graham and brother Wesley Graham. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was a veteran and proud of it. Family and friends meant so much to him.

Friends and family will be received at Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 12801 Darnestown Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20878 on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Montgomery Hospice or Fairhaven United Methodist Church. Please view and sign online family guestbook and