HOBBS ADDISON SEABURN HOBBS Addison Seaburn Hobbs, age 93, passed away peacefully at home in Woodbridge, VA on July 27, 2020, surrounded by loving family members. Born on March 12, 1927 in Washington, DC to Orlando Chatman Hobbs and Gladys Beatrice Hobbs (nee Seaburn), he was the second of five children. He was predeceased by his parents; wife of 49 years, Dorothy Raines Hobbs; sons, Charles Michael Hobbs and Addison Seaburn Hobbs, Jr.; and brothers, Williston C. Hobbs, John D. Hobbs, and Orlando S. Hobbs. Raised in North Brentwood, MD, he was educated in the District of Columbia schools before graduating from Armstrong Technical High School. After earning his Bachelor of Arts degree at Hampton University in 1948, he taught in Louisiana, played in Negro baseball leagues, and returned to Washington to teach graphic arts in the DC schools, where he later met his second wife, Dorothy. They wed in 1959. As prior single parents, they strove to create a thriving blended family consisting of Charles, Yvonne, Pamela and Addison Jr. He went on to receive his Master of Science degree from New York University and subsequently a doctorate in Educational Administration from Rutgers University in 1971. A highly regarded professional mentor and organizational leader, Addison directed the Bachelor of Science program in Teaching Technology at Washington Technical Institute. Later, in Michigan, as the state's Director of Vocational and Technical Education, was involved in the management and planning of vocational education programs throughout the state's 530 local school districts and 29 community colleges. As the only African-American in the US to hold such a position at that time, he garnered many awards for outstanding service. After returning to the Washington DC area in 1979, he was appointed Assistant Superintendent of Vocational-Technical Education at the Maryland Department of Education where he ably served until his retirement in 1990. After retiring to Culpeper, VA, he remained a tireless advocate for civic service as well as youth and adult education. He was an active member of the Culpeper Regional Hospital Foundation, an Ordained Deacon at the White Oak Run Baptist Church in Rapidan, and co-director, with his wife Dorothy, of the White Oak Run youth tutoring program. He is survived by his children: Yvonne Hobbs Allen and Pamela Anderson (Leonardy); sister, Alvergia Guyton (James); daughter-in-law, Malika Hobbs (Charles Michael, deceased); grandchildren, Andre, Channon, Fatima, Herbert, Jason, Julia, Justin, Kareem, Nicole; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will cherish his memory. A virtual Celebration of Life observance will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.A virtual Celebration of Life observance will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.



